See inside refurbished Wolverhampton McDonald's kitchen as mayor reopens restaurant after closure

Ever wondered what a kitchen which makes Big Macs, cheeseburgers and everything else on the ever-changing McDonald's menu looks like?

By Adam Smith
Published
Officially reopened! Wolverhampton Mayor Councillor Dr Mike Hardacre cuts the ribbon with his Mayoress, Lynne Plant, Ash Raju the owner and staff

The latest refurbishment of the busy McDonald's branch in Penn cost more than £1 million and includes a brand new extended kitchen.

Ever since the first McDonald's restaurant opened over 80 years ago the layout of the kitchen has been researched and redesigned to deliver food, fast.

The Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Dr Mike Hardacre cut the ribbon yesterday morning to officially reopen the Lea Road restaurant.

He said: "The new refurbishment looks fantastic, it is great to be here on the first day."

We're loving it! Wolverhampton Mayor Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre and mayoress Lynn Plant with owner, Ash Raju
