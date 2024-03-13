The latest refurbishment of the busy McDonald's branch in Penn cost more than £1 million and includes a brand new extended kitchen.

Ever since the first McDonald's restaurant opened over 80 years ago the layout of the kitchen has been researched and redesigned to deliver food, fast.

The Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Dr Mike Hardacre cut the ribbon yesterday morning to officially reopen the Lea Road restaurant.

He said: "The new refurbishment looks fantastic, it is great to be here on the first day."