School celebrates Outstanding inspection result

Inspectors from Ofsted have described Woodfield Primary School in Penn in Wolverhampton as a community where everyone belongs, with the inspectors finding that pupils do their best to live the school's values of ambition, belief, challenge, with classrooms industrious places where pupils are engrossed in learning.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7lt976

The inspectors read said: "The school's curriculum is well designed and thoughtfully sequenced, giving pupils the knowledge and skills they need to achieve highly.

"Highly skilled, dedicated and committed staff teach it consistently and effectively, presenting new learning in a way which captures and motivates pupils to learn exceptionally well.

"Staff make rigorous checks on learning and give pupils carefully tailored support and guidance to help them improve.

"Pupils take great care and pride in their work, which reflects the very high standards and expectations set out by the school.

"Children in the early years get off to an exceptional start, with highly skilled adults supporting children's learning and development.

"Children display deep levels of concentration and are 'very well prepared for the next stage of their education.

"Reading including phonics is taught to a very high standard by expert adults, while workshops and online resources help parents support pupils to read at home.

"Any pupil who falls behind is swiftly identified and makes strong gains in their reading. As a result, all pupils learn to read with confidence and accuracy."

The report also said that the school, which is part of St Bartholomew’s Multi Academy Trust, sets very high expectations of how pupils should behave, with pupils polite and respectful of one another and highly courteous to adults.

Children with additional needs are quickly identified and assessed so that they get the support they need to access the curriculum, including from external professionals, with pupils with special educational needs or disabilities very well supported to be successful.

Inspectors rated the overall effectiveness of Woodfield Primary School as Outstanding, with the five inspection areas of quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision all rated Outstanding.

It caps a remarkable turnaround for the school, which was judged to require improvement at its last inspection.

Executive headteacher Simon Arnold said: "I am inordinately proud of Ofsted’s Outstanding judgment of our school.

“It is a commendation to everyone associated with Woodfield and a tribute to all staff who work tirelessly to ensure learning experiences and standards for the children are of the highest quality.

"It is also a commendation to the relationship and support parents and carers give to the school, to governors who work with such dedication, and to the children who are polite and respectful and exemplary in every way.

"Being a member of the ‘Woodfield family’ is an honour.”

St Bartholomew's Multi Academy Trust CEO Katy Kent said: "I’m delighted that the inspectors recognised our outstanding and hard-working children, staff and leaders.

“I’m so proud of the significant improvements that have taken place at Woodfield, ensuring that our delightful children and highly committed staff have flourished since joining our St Bart’s family.

"I look forward to celebrating many continued successes under the exceptional leadership of Mr Arnold and his Deputy Headteacher Jane Cattell."

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Work, said: "This is an outstanding inspection report in every sense of the word, and shows that the hard work which has taken place at Woodfield Primary School over the last few years has really borne fruit.

"With nearly 640 pupils on roll, Woodfield is one of the city’s largest primary schools, and I would like to congratulate Simon, his leadership team, staff, governors and of course parents and children on this fantastic outcome.”