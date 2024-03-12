Bank ready to receive Easter eggs as part of charity appeal

Metro Bank’s Wolverhampton store is collecting Easter egg donations in store right up until March 26 to help support The Haven Wolverhampton as part of its Easter Appeal.

The bank is looking to collect as many eggs as possible for the Haven Wolverhampton,which supports women and children who have been subjected to domestic abuse, and women who are at risk of homelessness and through both practical and emotional support provided by The Haven, women and children can begin their journey towards healing and transforming their lives.

Wolverhampton Metro Bank store manager, Aman Dhillon said Wolverhampton residents and businesses can donate any size Easter egg at its Dudley Street store.

He said: “Easter is a time of giving and sharing and everyone enjoys a chocolate treat.

“As a community bank we want to really help everyone be able to celebrate despite the challenging economic times.

"We invite everyone to join us in making this Easter a memorable one for those who may otherwise go without.”

All donations are welcome at Metro Bank’s Wolverhampton store, which is located on Dudley Street in Wolverhampton city centre and currently open between Monday and Saturday from 8.30am to 6pm and on Sundays from 11am to 5pm.