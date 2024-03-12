Appeal sent out to find family and friends of deceased man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wolverhampton Council's Court of Protection Team have put out the appeal to ask for relatives and friends of Michael Gerald Knowles to get in touch to help with arranging his funeral.

The 81-year-old had lived in the Fordhouses area of the city before moving into a care home in Wednesfield.

The council team has asked for anyone who knew him or would be able to get the team in touch with relatives to contact the protection and funerals officer.

"Anyone who is related to Mr Knowles or has any information which may help trace his relatives is asked to please call protection and funerals officer Diane Washbrook on 07967 769826 or email her at diane.washbrook@wolverhampton.gov.uk."