Mayor urges residents to nominate best of the best volunteers

Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre has put out a message to people who volunteer their time and energy to groups, events and causes across Wolverhampton to be part of an event celebrating 50 years of the West Midlands Lieutenancy.

The West Midlands Lieutenancy 50forWM50 campaign is being run by the United by 2022 Legacy Charity and is looking to bring 350 volunteers together for a celebration event called the "Big Thank You Bash".

Those 350 volunteers will then be narrowed down to 50, and from that final shortlist, a single volunteer will be chosen for their outstanding contribution.

As a special thank you on behalf of the West Midlands region, the chosen volunteer will have a tram on the West Midlands Metro named in their honour, as a lasting tribute to their commitment to volunteering and positive impact on their local community.

Dr Hardacre said that in his role as the King's senior representative in Wolverhampton, he wanted the best volunteers from the city to be part of this event and encouraged people to nominate others.

He said: "My advice to people would be to get on with it and while there are a number of people who I would write in support of, I would like to see people get on with nominating others.

"It's going to be based on the merits of what people do in changing others lives and supporting the communities they work in and live with.

"It's a great opportunity for the people I need every day and I hear a lot of people who say 'well, so-and-so does this really well', so I think it's a great chance for those people who don't always otherwise get recognised to do so."

Dr Hardacre said that up to 50 places at the event were available for people from Wolverhampton and said that it was a great part of his role to be able to meet so many people who would deserve a place at the event.

He said: "I've used this statement a lot: I'm having the most fantastic year and I meet nothing but good people doing good things for others in this city and that's tremendously heartwarming against the background that many people have.

"I don't want to just see one person there, I want to see 50 people there and I want to know that they are the best 50 people we can find, so get stuck in and help someone get recognised."

To find out more about the campaign and to nominate someone by the closing date of April 17, go to unitedby2022.com/50forwm50/