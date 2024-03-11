Gladiator, Ready! Jodie 'Fury' Ounsley joins Wolverhampton pupils for a game of football

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

To coincide with International Women’s Day on Friday, a record-breaking 475,000 girls from 5,000 schools across England took part in The FA and Barclays’ third Biggest Ever Football Session.

This year, the event saw more registrations than ever before.

The sessions took place up and down the country and marked a year to the day since the government committed to unlocking equal opportunities for girls to play sports including football in their schools.

The transformational change was backed by a multi-million-pound investment in school sport and afterschool activities – including over £600 million in funding over the next two academic years for the PE and sport premium.

The commitment to increase participation was delivered thanks to campaigning spearheaded by the EURO 2022-winning Lionesses and an open letter they addressed to prospective prime ministers Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss which looked to increase the chance for girls to play the game in school with participation at only 63 per cent in 2022.

Students with special educational needs and disabilities at Westcroft School in Wolverhampton had a special visit by honorary president of UK Deaf Sport and star of the TV show Gladiators’, Jodie Ounsley AKA ‘Fury’.

Jodie was fitted with a cochlear implant aged 14 months and growing up faced barriers to sports with physical contact due to her hearing impairment, however continued to ask questions and push boundaries on what is being offered to those with a disability.

The Let Girls Play campaign was launched in October 2021 to support The FA’s strategic ambition to provide girls with equal access to football.

The campaign is supported by Barclays as part of its record-breaking investment in women’s and girls’ football and long-standing commitment to the sport.

Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA’s director of women’s football, said: “I am delighted to see Westcroft School in Wolverhampton involved, through our Football Your Way plan launched in October 2021 we have shown a clear commitment to develop, improve and raise awareness of disability football in England.

"It is vital for all girls to have the chance to experience the benefits the game can offer, regardless of their ability or disability.”

To find out more about the campaign visit englandfootball.com/LetGirlsPlay