Child rushed to hospital in serious condition following 'medical incident' at Wolverhampton school
A child has been rushed to the hospital in a "potentially serious condition" following a medical incident at a school.
Ambulance staff were called to the scene of an incident at The Orchard Centre PRU on Wolverhampton Road East, in Ettingshall, at around 8.51am on Monday morning.
An ambulance arrived at the scene within five minutes of being called, with crews quickly finding a male child who was in a "potentially serious condition" following a medical incident.