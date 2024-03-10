We asked Black Country to say these local place names - everyone got stuck on the same one

One of the favourite arguments amongst Black Country locals is the pronunciation of some of the cities, towns and villages in the area.

The argument has caused rifts in households, split relationships, and even stumped historians.

So with that in mind, we took to the streets of Wolverhampton with a deceptively simple test, 'say these places properly.'

On our list for shoppers to say are: Cradley; Goscote; Shrewsbury; Tettenhall and the particularly tricky one; Caldmore.

The rather mundane-sounding task apparently stumped most people, with many failing to say the same village, the dreaded Caldmore.