Pennfields Plaice on Lea Road in the Pennfields area of Wolverhampton is one of those shops which provides both in great abundance and has done so for decades.

It started out as a convenience store in the 1920s, but has, over time, been converted into a fish and chip shop, with the current owner Prince Hussain having been part of the furniture for 20 years.

Mr Hussain says he went to work there straight out of school and had been there for 13 years before being given the opportunity to buy the shop. He describes it as something he had been more than happy to do as he loves the area and putting his own twist on the food.

The shop is set on a corner near the Lea Road in Wolverhampton

He recalls: "I've always liked working with the public and the opportunity the owners gave me was amazing, plus I am a bit of a rattler and like to talk a lot and I'm born and bred in Pennfields and know the people.

"It's nice to have the chance to serve the people of Pennfields and have something that's in your local area and where you've worked with people for years.

"I also put my own little twists on things here as we're the only shop that caters for vegetarians and vegans and do the meats and the fish in a separate plan, which I don't think any other shop does, so we get a lot of customers through that as well."

Owner Prince Hussain prides himself on a warm welcome to all those who come to Pennfields Plaice

The shop provides a full vegan and vegetarian menu alongside the traditional offerings of fish, battered sausages and other treats, with food such as vegetarian and vegan burgers, vegan halloumi, vegan fish and vegan sausage among the options.

Mr Hussain says the shop also provides a unique way of preparing fish and spoke about the process, which involves what he calls 'the belly test'.

He says: "The fish we do are cod, haddock and hake, when it's in stock, plaice and lemon sole and we also do a unique version which is steamed, because most shops drop it in on Fridays without the batter, while we steam it beforehand.

There's always a good selection on offer at the shop

"We do the vegetarian and vegan options, plus we do pies and we do a really good lamb burger with Mexican spices, so it's a patty, not just donner kebab in a bun, but a proper patty.

"We also have a lamb donner kebab which is about 92 per cent lamb, which is one of the highest contents around, and what I try to do is see if it passes the belly test, so if I like it, then it's good enough for the menu here.

"I say that to the staff as well that they should prepare food as you would want to eat it as the customers will feel it and know you're doing the best for it."

Mr Hussain says the most popular dish varies, with fish being one of the best sellers because of the way its prepared, but he also sells a lot of chicken tikka.

He explains how there has been a change in buying habits over his 20 years at the shop.

Customers receive a warm welcome in the cosy shop

"There have been subtle changes, like pasties as people don't eat a lot of Cornish pasties any more, plus I've noticed a change in people's eating habits as instead of being heavy meat eaters all the time, some people will vary with vegetarian food.

"It's also become more than just a Friday night treat as some people will be running late for work or fancying a munch, so they'll buy a bag of chips.

"There's a bit of everything here, whether you want fish or a burger or whatever you want.

"What makes this place special to me is the energy we have as we treat everyone with respect and courtesy, with no one being treated differently to anyone else, so I think that's what helps if you treat people with respect."