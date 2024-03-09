Driver accused of murdering his father-in-law in hit and run 'did not appear to apply brakes'

Thomas Connors, aged 62, died after allegedly being struck by a Mercedes este car driven by William Connors, also known as Bill, during a confrontation in Compton Road, Wolverhampton, on September 11 last year.

West Midlands Police road traffic collision expert Rachel Ashworth told the trial that she used closed circuit camera footage from neighbouring homes taken "frame by frame" to calculate the movement in time of the Mercedes just prior to impact.

Giving prosecution evidence on Friday she said: "As the vehicle passed the trees you can see brakes were not on. Braking happens four frames after impact with the victim. Frame by frame the brake is illuminated in total for 0.64 secs across 13 frames."