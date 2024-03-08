Wolverhampton parkrun cancelled after teenager stabbed to death at West Park

The director of the Wolverhampton Parkrun group announced that the group's usual run through West Park every Saturday morning will not be going ahead this weekend.

Harleigh Hepworth was fatally stabbed on Thursday afternoon, being pronounced dead at around 4.30pm. West Midlands Police said the 17-year-old had suffered stab wounds during an incident involving "some sort of bladed weapon".

Tim Richardson, director of the Wolverhampton Parkrun, said in a Facebook post on Friday: "Hi parkrunners and volunteers. Most of you will have heard about the tragic incident which happened in West Park yesterday. Our thoughts are obviously all with the family and friends of the victim at this very sad time.

"We have been staying close to developments in the park during the day, and have just spoken to the police on site. Unfortunately they cannot give assurances that the park will be open in the morning, and appear to be still carrying on their own searches for forensic evidence.

"In these circumstances, we feel we have no option but to cancel tomorrow's parkrun now, to give people as much notice as possible. Sorry to do this, but I hope you appreciate that it is the best decision.

"Could you please pass this on to any friends, family etc, especially those who are not on Facebook. We'll send an email to all those who are signed up to receive them from us. See you soon, and best wishes."