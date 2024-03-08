Wolverhampton BID column – Why our city is great for families

With mobile phones, social media, school and work, there’s a lot of competition for our time and attention.

It’s therefore not surprising that a 2023 survey of 2,000 women from MoonPig and the Lego group found 51 per cent wanted to spend more time with their kids.

Quality, uninterrupted time together is important for us all.

Dr Sophie Gwinnett, clinical psychologist at Brightside Psychology said “When we’re enjoying engaging, playful connection with others it has a positive impact on our nervous system. It helps us to feel soothed and safe.

“When experiences are repeated regularly over time, the scientific research evidence shows that we have better physical and emotional health.”