Teenager stabbed to death in Wolverhampton park is named as police step up patrols

17-year-old Harleigh Hepworth was fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton's West Park on Thursday afternoon.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics just before 4.30pm.

Detectives are continuing with investigations today as forensic searches are carried out in the area, which remains cordoned off.

Investigators are continuing with door-to-door enquiries and reviewing CCTV from around the location after it was said that the suspect was still at large.