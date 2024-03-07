Vivid mural helps bring colourful welcome to children's ward

Children attending New Cross Hospital are now greeted by an underwater sea world plus a display of unicorns and dinosaurs, thanks to a £15,000 transformation which has become a TikTok sensation.

Bright colourful murals now dominate two lift areas approaching the Children’s Ward, A21/Paediatric Assessment Unit and A22/A23.

Artists Daniel Russell-Ahern and Simon Greenaway, aka Mural Trader, are responsible for the transformation, thanks to The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) Charity, which has funded the artwork.

TikToks of the duo’s creations have attracted nearly 600,000 views between them on Mural Trader’s social media channel.

Sarah Lewis, matron of Children’s Specialities and Outpatients at RWT, is the brains behind the new look after seeing similar work from Daniel when she worked at Birmingham Children’s Hospital (BCH).

She said: “When I started in post, I felt the areas needed to be more child-friendly, especially the lift areas by A21/PAU and A22/23.

“I’d seen the artwork at BCH and contacted Daniel.

“As this is one of the first areas children and young people and their families see, I felt having artwork would help reduce anxiety and be a nice start to patients’ journey with us.

“We did a piece of work with posters and a social media post asked children, young people, their families and staff to vote for their two top themes.

The new murals feature sharks, mammals, computer game characters and seascapes

“Daniel has worked through the night to complete it.

"His designs stood out over the others and the work is amazing.”

Daniel Russell-Ahern and Simon Greenaway took eight days between them over two and a half weeks to transform the areas after RWT’s Estates Team prepared the walls.

Daniel, who has been painting murals for five years and is dad to daughters Blake, who is nearly three, and 18-month-old Robyn, said: “We’re really proud of the work.

“The brief was to create an underwater, calming space that was enjoyable to be in but we could also be a bit playful so we’ve got an octopus pushing the lift button.

“It’s totally changed the space. We normally do bars and business spaces but it doesn’t give you the same reward as hospitals because the places never really sleep.

“Even when you’re painting at 2am or 3am, there’s always people engaging with you, and that makes it more special.”

Similar artwork will be completed in the adolescent waiting area in Children’s Outpatients and the Phlebotomy Room to offer distraction and help create a calming atmosphere.

Amanda Winwood, RWT charity development manager, said: “We are delighted with the work Daniel and Simon have done and it has brightened up the spaces beyond recognition.”

Mural Trader’s work is on its new website at muraltrader.com or people can contact Mural Trader via email at Hello@muraltrader.com or call Daniel on 07538 324695.