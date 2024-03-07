Children's author Jacqueline Wilson visits Wolverhampton school on day new book is published

Wolverhampton Grammar School welcomed Dame Jacqueline Wilson on Thursday, where she met 450 children from 12 schools, many of whom were dressed as well-known characters from her books such as Tracy Beaker and Hetty Feather.

Wilson is a former Children’s Laureate and, in 2008, she was appointed a Dame.

As one of Britain’s best-selling and most beloved children’s authors, she has written more than 100 books, selling more than 40 million copies worldwide.

The event was extra special, as it marked the release date of her latest book. ‘The Girl Who Wasn’t There’.

In the book, Luna and her little sister Aurora go to live in a tower. It’s almost like they’ve stepped inside a fairytale.

Dame Jacqueline Wilson said it was fun to write a ghost story with a modern twist

But everything is not as magical as it first seems as the tower needs patching up, their Dad still doesn’t have a job and they’re not even allowed in the room up at the very top.

Luna starts to suspect if there really is a curse on the tower and will she be able to break it?

When asked about her new book, Wilson said: ‘I’ve always been fascinated by Follies, especially those towers built in the middle of nowhere with no apparent purpose.

"I wondered what it would be like to live in one.

"My child narrator Luna isn’t sure about her new home, especially when her little sister Aurora starts talking about her mysterious new friend.

"It was great fun to write a ghost story with a modern twist."

The head of Wolverhampton Grammar School, Nic Anderson, said: “Igniting a love of reading is central to the work of our Jenyns Library. Head Librarian, Zoe Rowley, in partnership with Authors Aloud UK, works tirelessly to create events such as today, inviting the children’s much loved authors into School to bring their books to life.

"We work with local schools to ensure that this opportunity is offered to hundreds of visiting pupils as well as our own.”

In collaboration with Authors Aloud UK, Wolverhampton Grammar School said it has worked to make World Book Day an occasion to remember for children across the city.

In previous years, children have been on a Turbo-charged mission with David Baddiel, on a Gruffalo adventure with Julia Donaldson and transported to magical worlds by Cressida Cowell.