Radio station receives new licence to broadcast to community during Islamic holy month

Ramadan Radio Wolverhampton will be hitting the airwaves live for the fifth year running from the Al Amin Islamic Centre HQ in Heath Town after being granted a licence for the time of Ramadan.

The station's line-up boasts a diverse range of hosts, including a professional radio DJ, religious leaders, and community members, ensuring a rich tapestry of voices and perspectives.

The station's inclusive approach reflects its dedication to empowering the community and fostering unity among Wolverhampton's diverse population.

As the station prepares to launch on March 11, the team said it was excited to once again provide a platform for reflection, inspiration, and celebration throughout the holy month of Ramadan, which runs from March 11 to April 9.

The station said that with an unwavering commitment to serving the community, this year promises to be filled with optimism and an array of exciting plans.

Since its inception, Ramadan Radio Wolves has established itself as a vital platform for the Muslim community in Wolverhampton, providing guidance, inspiration, and entertainment throughout the sacred month.

This year, the station remains dedicated to its mission of education and entertainment, aiming to foster unity and understanding among the diverse communities of Wolverhampton.

In line with its commitment to community service, Ramadan Radio Wolves said it was proud to announce a new show titled "FYI" (For Your Information).

The program aims to inform Wolverhampton residents about the various support services and resources available to them, particularly amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Alvina Ali, station manager and presenter, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming broadcasts.

She said: "We are thrilled to embark on another year of Ramadan Radio Wolves.

"Our station reflects the vibrant tapestry of Muslim life in Wolverhampton, and we are proud to offer a platform that celebrates diversity and promotes understanding."

Khalid Parvez, director, echoed the sentiments of Alvina Ali.

He said: "As we prepare to enter our fifth year of broadcasting, we are excited to continue our tradition of providing informative and engaging programming for our listeners.

"Ramadan is a time for reflection, charity, and community, and we are committed to supporting our audience throughout this sacred month."

Ramadan Radio Wolves broadcasts can be accessed on 87.8FM across Wolverhampton or via their YouTube channel, Ramadan Radio Wolves and Amazon Alexa.

Residents can also participate in the discussions by calling 01902 972 150 or text WhatsApp 07 440 420 432.

For adverts, sponsors or more information, go to ramadanradiowolves.com, contact the team on 01902 453093 or email info@ramadanradiowolves.com