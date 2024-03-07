MP accepts school's cheeky offer to see children's Big Ben models

Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson visited Elston Hall Primary School, Fordhouses, to see Year 4’s art exhibition models of Parliament's Elizabeth Tower which houses the world-famous clock.

The admin of the school's account on X, formerly Twitter, cheekily asked the MP to come to see the models, after tweeting that families had been given a tour of the towers.

Tagging the MP, the school asked: "I’m sure you would love our artwork and models," and she accepted.

The class had been learning about democracy and law and order. The MP answered a range of questions about her life growing up in Wolverhampton, her role in Parliament and constituency work.

Jane Stevenson said: “It was wonderful to visit Elston Hall and see their art exhibition. The pupils asked an excellent range of questions - about Parliament, whether I'd met The King, if I supported a football team, what I most wanted to do to make Wolverhampton better.

"The models the children had made were fantastic, and it's always brilliant to meet bright and engaged young Wulfrunians enjoying learning. They are a credit to their school and to our city.”