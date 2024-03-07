Council acknowledged for armed forces support with gold award

Wolverhampton Council has successfully secured a renewed 'Gold' award for its exceptional support to the armed forces community.

The revalidation under the Ministry of Defence’s Gold Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) reflects the work the council does to support veterans, reservists, cadets and military families.

The council, which leads on the Armed Forces Covenant Partnership Board for the city, signed the Armed Forces Covenant, a commitment to the local armed forces community, in 2012, and first secured the ERS Gold award in 2018.

The award is reviewed every five years to ensure organisations are meeting the commitments they made when they signed the covenant.

The award was presented at a ceremony at 202 Multi-Role Medical Regiment in Birmingham last week, during which the council was referred to as an 'exemplar authority' in this area of work.

Councillor Greg Brackenridge, chair of the Armed Forces Covenant Board, said: “I am immensely proud to announce our successful revalidation for the Employer Recognition Scheme Gold award by the Ministry of Defence.

“This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting the armed forces community, advocating on their behalf, and implementing positive human resources policies that prioritise their integration into the workforce.

"It is testament to the dedication of the council and our partners in ensuring that those who have served our country receive the support and opportunities they deserve.”

Councillor Jonathan Crofts, vice-chair of the Armed Forces Covenant Board, said: “I am delighted to join in the celebration of our revalidation for the Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award.

"This accomplishment highlights our collective efforts in creating an environment that supports and sustains armed forces personnel, veterans and their families, and motivates us to continue our work in championing their rights and ensuring their successful transition into civilian life.

"This achievement is a testament to the collaborative spirit and dedication of all involved.”

As lead for the Armed Forces Covenant Partnership Board for the city, the council co-ordinates support for the armed forces community across Wolverhampton.

It is also a founding member of the Wolverhampton Gold Award Association, a network of gold award holders working together to improve the experience of the armed forces community on the ground.

The council said it welcomes veterans and the wider armed forces community into the organisation and offers a range of supportive human resources policies such as guaranteed interview schemes for veterans applying for job vacancies and an allowance of up to 24 days’ paid leave for reservists and adult cadet force volunteers.

For more information about the Armed Forces Covenant, and the help and support that is available to members of the armed forces community in Wolverhampton, go to armedforceswolves.com.