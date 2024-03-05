Fly-tipping crackdown in Wolverhampton sees hundreds of pounds paid in fines over last two months

Wolverhampton Council has caught and fined fly-tippers who dumped rubbish including a mattress, bagged waste and sofas.

A total of 10 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) have been paid since the start of the year.

Many of the offenders were caught on council security cameras, with one identified by an address found on some packaging in dumped waste and another captured on CCTV supplied by a member of the public.

The waste was dumped throughout the city, with incidents in Wednesfield, Bilston, Whitmore Reans, Blakenhall and Penn Fields.

FPNs are set at £400 and the money raised by payment of the fines is reinvested in the council’s environmental crime service to help bring to justice those who fail to dispose of their waste correctly.

Under the council’s ongoing Shop a Tipper campaign, anyone suspected of dumping rubbish will see their images shared on lampposts to appeal for information to help identify them.

If the information provided leads to successful identification, and FPNs are issued and paid or a prosecution takes place, residents receive a £100 Enjoy Wolverhampton gift card.

Residents can contact 01902 552700 with information.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for environment and climate change at Wolverhampton Council, said: “This is an excellent result in our ongoing battle against fly-tipping.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for environment and climate change at Wolverhampton Council, with details of the Shop a Tipper scheme

“It is a disgusting crime and one that is a priority for the council to tackle.

"Through a combination of security cameras and support from residents a good number of FPNs have been paid already this year.

“We are sending a strong message to thoughtless fly-tippers that we will take action to stop this criminal behaviour and keep Wolverhampton – and its local neighbourhoods and streets – clean and attractive.”

Residents are reminded that waste can be disposed of free of charge at the tips in Anchor Lane, Lanesfield, Bilston and Shaw Road, Wolverhampton.

A bulky item collection service to dispose of big unwanted items is also available.