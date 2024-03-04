New project aims to help stop feelings of isolation for people

Wildside Activity Centre’s Know Your Neighbourhood project aims to engage with people who may be at risk of loneliness due to feeling isolated from their surrounding communities.

The scheme by the Wolverhampton-based nature reserve has already set up several groups and activities for people who would like the opportunity to engage more with others in and around their neighbourhoods.

Elise Stewart, co-lead worker on the project said: “There are many reasons why people can feel isolated within their communities.

"Age, issues around accessibility, a lack of immediate family or support networks, all of these factors can lead to a lack of engagement with the people and services around you.

"Covid led to many of us feeling extremely isolated and for some, the issues they faced then are still being felt even now.

“The Know Your Neighbourhood project offers a range of activities for people to come and try their hand at, including crafts, quiz nights, a book club, and regular coffee mornings.

"At its core however, the project is essentially reaching out to people and offering them a route to engaging more with others so that they start to feel less isolated and more confident in accessing other opportunities within their own communities.”

The majority of sessions being offered through the project take place at Wildside’s Hordern Road centre based in Whitmore Reans.

As the project develops, it is envisaged more sessions can be held at other venues around Wolverhampton.

The project is also looking into offering transport for those who may not otherwise be able to attend sessions.

Co-project lead, Andy Coulter, said: “We know that the reasons for people feeling isolated are many and varied, so we want to be a flexible as possible in order to try and meet their needs.

“All our sessions are free of charge and people can get as involved as much or as little as they want to.

"So even if someone simply wants to come along and sit quietly for a cup of tea during one of our drop-ins, they are more than welcome.”

The Know Your Neighbourhood project has been established with funding from Heart of England and will run until April 2025.

More information on the Know Your Neighbourhood project including details of all activity sessions can be found at wildsideac.co.uk/know-your-neighbourhood/ or by calling Andy or Elise on 01902 754612.