Boy, 14, arrested and knife seized after police called to 'disorder' at Wolverhampton Bus Station
A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife after police were called to reports of a disorder at Wolverhampton Bus Station.
Officers arrived at the city's bus station shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday following reports of an assault and spotted a young man running away from the area.
After a short footchase, a 14-year-old boy was stopped in Castle Street. A search led to police finding a knife.
The teenager was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and taken to custody.
He was later bailed whilst police continue with their enquiries.