'Blind Dave' saddles up again for 1,000km cycle challenge

Dave Heeley, known as 'Blind Dave', has put together a team of cyclists to join him in September to tackle the Western Front Way.

The route follows the route of the First World War trench line, from the Swiss/French border to the Belgian front.

The route will end with a 50km ride to Dunkirk, where commemorations will take place this summer to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Mr Heeley raises funds for The Albion Foundation, a charitable group of his favourite team, West Bromwich Albion, for which he has now raised over £3 million.

He said: "It's going to be hard work. It was hard work when we did the trip in the van, never mind that bikes.

"It's going to be a poignant challenge. When we did the trip in the van we actually stopped at Kilometre Zero and it was freezing cold and it was snowing, but we were wearing winter clothes, and all we could think about is what these young lads and ladies must have felt, what were they wearing.

"As well as raising money for these young people, it is also going to be very emotional to ride the lines of the Western Front and taking in all that history. It's definitely going to be one of the hardest rides we have ever done."

Mr Heeley, now 66, hopes the challenge will gain at least another £80,000 in donations, £1,000 for each anniversary, for an organisation that helps young people, many of whom have a type of disability, to engage in sports activities.

The latest challenge follows a ride from Germany's Colditz Castle to West Bromwich, and also a walk from Hadrian's Wall, all done while also fitting in two knee replacements during the period.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit the Blind Dave Heeley Justgiving page justgiving.com/page/teamblinddavecyclewfw