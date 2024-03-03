Annual cuppa and cake event helps to raise funds for charity

The Coven Mother's Union put on their annual cuppa and cake event at St Paul's Church in Coven to help raise funds for the Haven.

The event on Saturday, March 2 brought people from across the community together to enjoy a piece of cake and a hot drink and help the Haven, which works to help women and children affected by domestic abuse.

The leader of Coven Mother's Union, Jo Knight, said it was the seventh event of this type the group had run since 2018 and spoke about how the event came into being.

She said: "This event is one of the first ones we set up after we formed in 2017, with the group working to help families and young people and people who are disadvantaged or vulnerable.

"We decided to help the Haven after speaking to their head office and hearing about the people who have been suffering from domestic abuse, so we contact Hayley Powell, who is the senior fundraiser and offered to host an event to raise some money for the charity.

"We've since held one every year since 2018 and it's become a tradition for us at the start of March."

Ms Knight said the amount raised by the event had steadily increased each year, with the 2023 event raising around £600 and she said that although she couldn't predict how much the 2024 event would raise, she was hopeful it would be a similar amount.

She said: "We never know how many people will turn up until the actual day, but we advertise in the local community and I know they really support what we do.

"We make our own cakes and a lot of the people who support the union will donate to us or provide their own cakes, so people are able to come in and, for £2, enjoy a slice of cake and as much tea as they like.

"It's such a lovely event and people always come along to support it through having a slice of cake and by taking part in our After Christmas table, which is full of unwanted Christmas presents."

To find out more about the Coven Mother's Union, go to facebook.com/CovenMU/?locale=en_GB