Rachel celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family

Rachel Dodd, from Wolverhampton, spent the day surrounded by her nearest and dearest as she celebrated in style.

The 100-year-old enjoyed a small gathering, hosted by her grandson Jamie, her three great-granddaughters and the residents of Wellesley House care home, in Penn Road, Wolverhampton.

Due to Rachel being deaf and blind, Jamie her grandson, talked on her behalf, he said: "It was amazing. She seemed like she had a really good time. She had a slice of cake, she did have a hard time knowing it was her birthday, but it was great.

"It's an amazing milestone, isn't it? She got her card from King Charles, and we put up some balloons and the care home put a banner up. She does have a hard time with her memory, but she really did enjoy it."

Rachel was born to a modest family of pub owners in Wolverhampton on February 25, 1924, quickly finding the love of her life, John, before he was shipped off for his service in the Second World War.

The couple had a child together, Simon. However, sadly, John died in 1958 at a young age, leaving Rachel to raise their son, who she calls "her pride and joy".

Jamie continued: "She only had one husband, my grandfather John, he died not long after the war, she always said that her pride and joy was my dad Simon.

"She had a fantastic life really, it's always been a small family, there were only a few of us before my three girls. She really enjoyed her birthday and the care home is really good, she has really settled in there."

Rachel was joined by her grandson Jamie and her three great-grandchildren, Jamie's daughters, Emmie, Macey and Elsie.