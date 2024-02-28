International cap which belonged to Wolverhampton Wanderers’ legend Billy Wright going to auction

Graham Budd Auctions will be selling the international cap which was awarded for his seventh England appearance when England played Switzerland in 1947.

In the match played on May 18, 1947 in Zurich, Switzerland defeated England 1-0.

The cap is dark blue velvet with an embroidered three lion badge and inscribed on it is Switzerland 1946-47.

It is expected to fetch between £2,500 and £3,500, with the auctioneers describing it as a 'great opportunity for a football fan to own a part of his incredible legacy'.

Billy Wright

David Convery, head of sporting memorabilia at Graham Budd Auctions, said: “Billy Wright is a legend among Wolves fans, and rightly so – during his 20 years on the team he led them to victory in the 1949 FA Cup, as well as three first division titles.

"In his time playing for England he captained the team, and only missed three England games in 13 seasons.

"He was the first-ever player to make 100 appearances at international level.

"This is a great opportunity for a football fan to own a part of his incredible legacy.”

The opening bid at the auction, which will be taking place on March 6 from 10am, will be for £1,400.

It is lot 541 in the Sporting Memorabilia Auction.

To take part visit bidlive.grahambuddauctions.co.uk/auctions/8834/srgrah10065

Wright was born on February 6, 1924 and joined Wolves ground staff straight from school, turning professional in 1941.

In the war years he made guest playing appearances for Leicester City and as a corporal in the Shropshire Light Infantry he made his first appearance for England in the unofficial "Victory" match against Belgium on January 19, 1946.

He played a further two "Victory" internationals matches before making his first full international against Northern Ireland played on September 28, 1946 at Windsor Park, Belfast, with England defeating Northern Ireland 7-2.

Just a year later after a full season in League football Wolves manager Ted Vizard made him club captain and one year on from that at 24, England manager Walter Winterbottom made his captain of the international side.

Wright made 59 appearances for England at wing-half before being moved to centre-half during the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland and this move has been widely accepted as prolonging an already exceptional career.

Settling into the new position was comfortable for Wright and he was able to display his defensive capabilities to their best advantage.

At this stage in his domestic career he had already captained Wolves to their 1948-49 FACup victory and later in 1953-54 to the club's first-ever league championship.

He was awarded the Footballer of the Year in 1952.

His international career spanned almost 13 years and he made his final appearance for his country in a 8-1 victory against the USA played on May 28, 1959.

Wright is unique as he was the first-ever player to make 100 appearances at international level and that milestone was reached in the match against Scotland played on April 11, 1959.

His last 70 appearances were consecutive a then record – until bettered by legendary Spanish goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta – and all were as captain, another record.

After playing in excess of 500 matches for Wolves he retired from playing in August 1959 and became manager/coach of England's youth team in October 1960, finally managing his boyhood club Arsenal until 1966.