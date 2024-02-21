£26.5m funding to provide bootcamps to help region's budding creatives to 'upskill' and get jobs

The elective mayor joined Wolverhampton Grand patrons Suzi Perry and Steve Bull, along with a number of bootcampers, at the Grand today to announce that £26.8million will be channelled into the creative sector – part of his commitment to turn the West Midlands into the training hub of the country.

Andy Street chats with boot camper Andre Reid

The funding for the region will provide various bootcamps to help budding creatives to upskill and land a job in the industry.

"The big picture for the region is £26.8million, lots of vacancies on bootcamps across all sorts of sectors," the elective mayor said.

"We've talked about theatre here but whether it be digital, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, creative, professional services – bootcamps across all of them, lots of opportunities.

"Of course, the really interesting thing to me is that we grow in business. We started off small a few years ago, and we've now got the biggest programme in the country. The government has more than doubled the money and everyone is pleased with the outcomes.

"What it means here for this industry is that new people will come in, get the technical training that theatres like this rely on."

In the 'grid' high above the stage is Andy Street with tech stage manager Martin Meachem.

As part of his visit, the elective mayor climbed up on the grid, one of the highest points in the building, to meet the technical team who work behind the scenes and get familiar with the rigging.

Broadcaster and Grand theatre patron Suzi Perry said: "Without the technical ability of the guys and girls that work here, shows wouldn't be able to operate. So you are part of the show, even if you are behind the curtain.

Behind the scenes access to the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre ustry trainees. Pictured are Steve Bull and Suzy Perry.

"I'm here to support this venture and the bootcamp and the fantastic idea of being able to upskill and change skills and being able to come and work in theatre because it is a glorious place to work."

Ex-Wolves player and Grand theatre patron Steve Bull said: "It's not just in the theatre either, it goes all the way around, but this is a good place to start. It's one of the focal points of Wolverhampton, so to be able to start this off is absolutely brilliant."