Compton Care proud to be charity partner of 10K event

Compton Care has said it is delighted to once again be the charity partner for the Wolverhampton 10K event, taking place on Sunday, March 24.

As charity partner, Compton Care is offering a limited number of free spaces for the popular event and places are going fast.

Now in its third year, the event will see thousands of runners of all abilities take to the streets of Wolverhampton.

The run starts and finishes at the Molineux stadium, and participants are encouraged to raise funds to help the charity continue providing vital services to people living with life limiting conditions in the local community.

Compton Care supporter, Paul Wise has signed up for the event after Compton cared for his father.

He said: “I'm grateful that Compton Care gave Dad a peaceful passing, and we valued the team's professionalism and compassion. Quite simply, we'd have been lost without them.

“I'm unfit currently but I have fire in my belly that is driving me on. Dad would be proud.”

Participants will receive a Compton running top, a unique themed medal, chip timed results, post-race goodies, free official race photos and support on the day from the Compton cheering squad.

Compton Care’s community and events fundraiser, Sally Woods, said: “We’re very excited to be the charity partner for the Wolverhampton 10K event.

“We have a few remaining charity places available and with just over four weeks to go, now is the time to sign up.

"We provide training and fundraising support to our runners every step of the way and we can’t wait to cheer them on and thank them for raising much-needed funds for an amazing cause on the day.”

To find out more about the event, go to comptoncare.org.uk/wolves10k