Appeal launched and images realised for help finding missing Wolverhampton woman

West Midlands Police have launched an appeal to help find a woman called Lisa, who has been reported as going missing from Wolverhampton.

The force said the 48-year-old was last seen wearing a black hat, black leather jacket, black t-shirt, blue jeans, black cowboy boots and carrying a brown or yellow handbag, with a CCTV image provided of the last time she was seen.

A CCTV image has been released of Lisa from when she was last seen. Photo: West Midlands Police

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Lisa, 48, who's gone missing from the Wolverhampton area?

"Lisa was last seen wearing a black hat, black leather jacket, black t-shirt, blue jeans, black cowboy boots and carrying a brown / yellow handbag (seen on CCTV).

"If you see her or have any information, please call 999 quoting PID216185."