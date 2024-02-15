Bhangra kings of Wolverhampton in triumphant return with new music and video

A veteran of the Bhangra scene since the 1980s with the popular Geet the Mega Band, he is returning to the scene with a traditional track called 'Morni,' accompanied by an EP and YouTube video.

With Narinderjit Winnie, another former member of Geet the Mega Band playing the dhol, and music by Harban Azaad, the track is a reflection of a tough time personally for Atma when he lost his father.

Geet the Mega Band were credited as putting the Wolverhampton name on the Bhangra scene in the 80s and early 90s, regularly playing at The Civic Hall, touring Europe and winning the Best Newcomer and Best Upcoming Artist award at the Asian Music Awards in 1989 and 1991.