Students enjoy big day out to meet and question Archbishop

The teenagers St Peter's Collegiate School, Wolverhampton travelled to London for the launch at the Church of England’s National Education Conference, run by the church's education office for school leaders, chaplains church leaders and many others.

The students put questions to the archbishop Justin Welby during the presentation about the Difference for Secondary Schools programme and answered some questions of his own.

Year 8 student Tehilla said: "To interview the archbishop felt surreal as it was a once in a life-time opportunity, but I loved it."

Year 9 student Alexandra said she enjoyed the course and participating in the conference.

She said: "It was really fantastic. It was fun to see new places and with new people.

"It felt royal, a big honour to meet and have breakfast with the archbishop.

"We were all nervous at the start but relieved and happy at the end."

Year 8 student Precious said: "We had to wake up super early since we had an early train which left at 6.03.

"Before meeting the archbishop I didn't really know what think of him since I've only heard that he crowned the King.

"But I thought that he would be nice. I felt pretty nervous to meet him since he's an important person."

Her teacher, Maria Rubin said: "Until we got there, I don't think any of us realised the hugeness of the event.

"He comes with an entourage into the room and we think we have to say the right thing but he put us at ease.

"We had a briefing before on the stage so that was easier."

Difference for Secondary Schools highlights three qualities for engaging with others: being curious; being present; and reimagining.

In his keynote speech, the archbishop explained why the Difference for Schools course had been developed.

He said: “Our society is complex, ever more intertwined owing to social media and is struggling to grapple with differences and division in such a way that all can truly flourish.

"Social media has connected us in ways we never imagined possible, but it also works to drive us ever further apart.

"We know at the moment what it is to be trolled to be threatened. It happens in school communities. It happens in local communities, it happens at a national and a global level.”

The archbishop said he had observed a society where people were losing the ability to disagree without hating each other.

Lalita Mal, who led the group from Wolverhampton said attending the conference had been such an incredible opportunity for the students.

He said: "They displayed so much confidence and resilience throughout the day and we are so proud of them.

"Their interview with the Archbishop infront of hundreds of guests was fantastic to be a part of, seeing them on stage was the highlight of my day.

"The Difference Programme has allowed them to flourish as individuals and I think it’s something that all schools should adopt."