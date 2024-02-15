Day of listening and learning about care services

Members of Wolverhampton Council's Participation team and representatives of the Black Country Integrated Care Board met the public to explore what dignity and care means to them as the city marked Dignity Action Day earlier this month.

The annual event is an opportunity for health and social care workers and members of the public to uphold people's rights to dignity and provide a truly memorable day for people who use care services.

This year's focus was Making the Invisible Visible, and staff met around 40 members of the public at Wolverhampton Market and Central Library to canvass their opinions.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: "This was a great opportunity to speak to the public about dignity and care.

"People told us that dignity is about respecting individuals' wishes, their cultural values and differences, listening and showing empathy and consideration, seeing individuals as a person and not a condition or diagnosis, and empowering people to be able to care for themselves by supporting them and their families.

“Feedback will be shared with professionals and with the Adult Voice and Choice forum, which is working in partnership with people in Wolverhampton who use adult social care to co-produce services, and I would like to thank everyone who took the time to stop and speak on this important issue."