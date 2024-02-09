Charity takes to the skies for new fundraising skydive

The event is being organised by The Haven Wolverhampton, which has worked for more than 50 years to help women and children who have been subjected to domestic abuse and homelessness.

Participants will take to the sky in May and challenge themselves with a leap of faith from 14,000ft in the air with a fully qualified parachuting instructor and experience a fall that reaches a 120mph velocity.

The event, sponsored by Region Security Guarding, will take place over the second weekend in May, with skydives happening on both Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12.

The event takes place at the Langar Airfield in Nottingham and is open to anyone, from individuals jumping for a bucket list experience, through to businesses looking for a fun team day out and requires participants to commit to a personal fundraising minimum of £395 in sponsorship for their skydive.

The 2023 event saw 56 people take part, including members of the Haven and marked the 50th anniversary of the charity.

Jade Secker, fundraising manager at The Haven Wolverhampton, said: “From the success of our Jump 50 Skydive last June that marked our 50th Anniversary, we want to make this skydive just as memorable.

"Last year 56 people took the leap so, for 2024, we’d love to beat that number, and we think it’s likely as it was very popular and spaces are selling fast.

"We hope you join us in May to take part in this memorable experience, all while raising essential funds for us to continue to provide the safety and support that that some women and children need to thrive.”

Registration costs £45 and attendees must commit to raising 80 per cent of funds prior to the jump.

Spaces are limited and available on a first come, first served basis, so The Haven have advised those hoping to jump to book soon to avoid disappointment.

All fundraiser participants will take part in a training session before their jump to ensure they have all the information necessary to be safe when skydiving.

Every penny raised will help The Haven Wolverhampton to continue the work it does to positively impact the lives of women and children who have suffered from the effects of domestic abuse.

The Haven Wolverhampton is an independent charitable organisation and one of the UK’s largest refuge providers, which provides practical and emotional support services, from safe accommodation to counselling - to women and children who have experienced domestic abuse and homelessness.

For more information about the event, help with booking or support with fundraising, go to havenrefuge.org.uk/event/taketotheskies or email give@havenrefuge.org.uk.