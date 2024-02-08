Compton Care rewarded for legacy sector work with award nomination

Compton Care has been shortlisted in the Smee & Ford Legacy Giving Awards 2024, recognising and celebrating its outstanding achievement in the legacy sector.

The charity said that being shortlisted for a national Smee & Ford Legacy Giving Award provides Compton’s Fundraising team with an independent validation of their hard work and commitment to legacy giving and helps to benchmark achievements with peers across the UK.

A spokeswoman for Compton Care said: "This much deserved recognition demonstrates the skill and dedication of the people involved in this vital sector.

"The award entries were reviewed and assessed by a judging panel that includes some of the biggest names from across the charitable legacies community.

"To be shortlisted as a finalist for these awards, despite tough competition from a pool of brilliant applications, is a mark of real achievement for Compton Care.

"Compton Care provides high quality, accessible care and support for the people in our communities living with life limiting conditions."

The nomination was for a successful supporter event which provided an update about how the charity provides specialist palliative and end of life care to patients, and support for their families, helping them to navigate every aspect of life with a life limiting condition.

During the special event, which was held at the Molineux, supporters learnt about how vital gifts in wills help fund Compton's work, and how the legacy they leave can help write Compton Care's future.

Joanne Till, Legacy and In Memory Fundraiser at Compton Care, said: “Through gifts in wills and wonderful supporters, our patients and their loved ones have access to specialist palliative and end of life care and bereavement support, free of charge.

"It costs £14 million a year to provide our expert care, and we simply couldn’t provide our services without the support we receive from our amazing community leaving gifts in wills.

“We are delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious national award in recognition of our work enabling supporters to leave a legacy to the charity.

"We appreciate legacies of all shapes and sizes and ensure that each one goes a long way in helping to support our service users and investing in the future of care in our community.”

Polly Avgherinos, Managing Director, Smee & Ford: “We extend our congratulations to Compton Care for their nomination in the Legacy Fundraising Event at the upcoming Smee & Ford Legacy Giving Awards.

"At the April ceremony we will come together to acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable talent, dedication, and enthusiasm of individuals contributing to the field of legacies.

"Their impactful work on behalf of legators, charities, and beneficiaries deserves recognition and appreciation."

The winners will be selected following a rigorous judging stage ahead of the Smee & Ford Legacy Giving Awards ceremony taking place on April 18.

The full list of nominees for the 2024 Smee & Ford Legacy Giving Awards can be found at Legacygivingawards.co.uk/finalists-2024

For more information about gifts in wills, go to comptoncare.org.uk/leaving-a-legacy/ or call 0300 323 0250.