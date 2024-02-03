Watch: How Wolverhampton's baked potato vendor compares to Staffordshire's famous Spud Man

Before the entire Black Country flocks to Tamworth – if they haven't already – it's only fair that we give our local baked potato vendors a chance.

Spud Man, @spudarmy on TikTok, has taken social media by storm, amassing more than two million followers since he started live-streaming his day-to-day from inside his potato van.

I can't deny that his baked potatoes were delicious, albeit a little over budget, but I wanted to bring my baked potato journey a little closer to home.

Spudley Street on, you guessed it, Dudley Street in Wolverhampton city centre, is run by a charming mother and daughter duo.