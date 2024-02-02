Toilet roll firm’s £30m expansion brings 50 new jobs to Wolverhampton

Established in 2007, Task Consumer Products at Citygate Park, Fordhouses is now listed in the top 100 fastest growing private companies in the UK, turning out more than 100,000 tonnes of household paper products every year.

The company’s expansion plan, which follows a successful application by Sherborne Paper Ltd and Stoford Properties Ltd earlier this month, will see its workforce increased to 178 full-time employees.

Councillor Simon Bennett, who represents the Bushbury North ward where the firm is located, sits on the council’s planning committee and spoke in favour of the application.

He said: "Task Consumer Products are a powerhouse in their industry with a 15 per cent market share, and it is an enormous vote of confidence in our city that they have chosen to expand operations at their site – creating dozens of jobs in the process.