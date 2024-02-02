Plans lodged for more than 90 homes at former Wolverhampton paint firm

Proposals are in the pipeline to convert offices and demolish derelict warehousing previously occupied by S J Dixon & Son in Cleveland Road.

The mixture of accommodation will consist of 42 houses and and 21 flats, along with the transformation of adjacent Dixon House to provide 30 apartments with additional community space, parking and landscaping work.

Family company S J Dixon & Son was first established in Wolverhampton in 1854, and has now relocated to Carvers building suppliers premises in Littles Lane, just off the Ring Road.

If planners approve the application, made by Danny Cheal of Cannock-based Morro Partnerships, the new homes will be managed by the YMCA and Wolverhampton Housing Group.