Unique opportunity to see work on lock gates up close

The Canal & River Trust is giving members of the public the unique opportunity to go behind the scenes into the temporarily drained Lock 7 on the Old Main Line Canal in Wolverhampton at the end of February.

They will be able to see, up close, the refurbishment of the 250-year-old canal lock, which includes the replacement of the 1.7 tonne hand-crafted oak lock gates.

The Trust is replacing the worn-out lock gates, repairing historic brickwork as well as carrying out other conservation works, as part of a major programme of winter repairs along its 2,000 miles of historic canals across England and Wales.

The repairs, which require the water to be temporarily drained, are taking place over the winter months when fewer boats are using the canal network.

The Trust’s specialist carpenters at Bradley in the West Midlands have handcrafted the lock gates, part of the Trust’s work to protect the historic lock and help ensure that the Old Main Line Canal is kept open and safe for boats and people on the towpath to enjoy.

Lock gates are typically changed every 25 years and so, on Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25, the Trust is offering the public the rare opportunity to walk the drained lock chamber.

Visitors to the free event, which has been supported by local company Thomas Dudley Ltd with a £5,000 donation, will get the chance to chat with the skilled team carrying out the works and find out what goes in to protecting the historic canal network.

The lock is set to be drained for the works

There will also be the opportunity to take part in a range of canal-themed family-friendly activities.

Adnan Saif, director of West Midlands at Canal & River Trust, said: “The Old Main Line Canal dates to the first days of the Industrial Revolution, and is still used and navigated by boats as it has been for hundreds of years.

“We can’t wait to welcome the public to come and see behind the scenes at our lock open weekend.

"It’s a great spectacle and a fantastic opportunity for people to find out more about the canals on their doorstep, and the skill and knowledge of the people caring for them.

"The nation’s canal network is standing up to the test of time and is a piece of living history that everyone can enjoy – come along and discover how we keep canals alive today.”

The Wolverhampton Locks open weekend takes place on Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25 from 10am to 4pm.

The event and all activities are free and open to all, but donations are welcome on the day to support the Trust’s work.

To book a free tour visit, go to canalrivertrust.org.uk/support-us/our-campaigns/join-us-behind-the-scenes