Tributes paid to fire service chief as online book of condolence is opened

A remembrance page on the West Midlands Fire Service's website has attracted more than 370 tributes from former colleagues, personal friends and public office holders.

Mr Brown started off at London Fire Brigade in 1992 and rose to deputy assistant commissioner before joining the West Midlands brigade as deputy chief fire officer

The 54-year-old became deputy chief fire officer, then temporary, before becoming chief in January last year. He was found dead at his home last Wednesday night.

His family led the tributes on the website. They said: "We have to hide our heartache when someone speaks your name. Sad are the hearts that love you. Silent are the tears that fall.

"Living without you is the hardest part of all. You did so many things for us. Your heart was so kind and, when we needed someone, we could always count on you.

"The special years will not return when we are all together. But with the love in our hearts, you walk with us forever."

A tribute from the West Midlands Fire Service read: "Wayne touched so many people’s lives in so many different ways – during his lengthy service with London Fire Brigade, with West Midlands Fire Service, across the UK and international fire and rescue sector, in his public life and beyond.

"Widely-respected as the UK’s first black Chief Fire Officer, his contributions in the field of equality, diversity and inclusion were immeasurable.

"He approached everything he did with standards that were simultaneously high and inspirational."

Craig Parkin from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue wrote: "Our world is less without Wayne in it, but I have been privileged to have seen his warmth and light enter the room and bring hope and example to to so many around him. My thoughts are with the family at this time of deep sadness.

John Cotton, the leader of Birmingham City Council called Mr Brown a dedicated public servant and a role model to many. He said the heartfelt messages that have been posted to the book of condolence show how loved and respected he was and how much he will be missed."

In a statement the fire service said his death is not being treated as suspicious by West Midlands Police.