No starting date has yet been announced for the £18 million integrated system which chiefs hope will see Metro, bus and train passengers use contactless cards to pay fares, similar to London's Oyster system. It is thought conductors will be redeployed to other jobs when the new system is eventually introduced.

Tram operator Midland Metro Alliance and system owner Transport for West Midlands said the changes were part and parcel of the work under way to improve the network including phase one of the Wednesbury to Brierly Hill tram extension which is underway and the Dudley Interchange scheme.

Passengers will be updated ahead of any changes coming into force.

Simone Bagshaw, 34, of Bilston, said she would be happy to use the tap and go system, but was concerned about safety on the carriages if conductors were removed and said: "I like the conductors being on the tram. I think they do a good job.

Simone Bagshaw also wants conductors to remain on the trams

"The conductors I talk to are very nice. I get the tram everyday and they always say good morning, but it is the security as well.

"They have body cameras now so if someone wasn't to pay, they can enforce it.What happens if someone doesn't scan in but then I do?"

Ian Howard, 63, said: "I prefer to have a conductor. We have had machines at the tram stations before and they weren't very good, they broke down."

A new £18m computer system was being developed to run the payment system funded by the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement.

Transport for West Midlands bosses hope the multi-operator contactless ticketing system will help to create a transport system for a convenient, cost efficient and value for money service.

It follows the launch of the region’s £88m bus service improvement plan to increase service frequency and reduces fares. Research has also revealed that a ‘tap and cap’ system would save Black Country young people money as well as boost bus and tram operators.

Research by transport body Midlands Connect has shown a student studying at Birmingham city centre universities and commuting from areas surrounding Stourbridge would save £56.13 a year due to smart ticketing.