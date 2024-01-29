Smashed police station window lands man with prison sentence

The window at Wolverhampton Police Station was smashed on January 12 after Naveed Khogyani, who had come to the front counter, became aggressive and kicked the window.

The 23-year-old, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged with causing criminal damage, having previously been the subject of court orders and rehabilitation orders, and was sent to prison for four weeks by Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

West Midlands Police said the window has been checked and boarded up, with a replacement coming soon, and the station has remained open.

It also warned against violence and acts of aggression towards anyone, including officers and staff at the station.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "Damage was caused at our front office after a man who had come in to the front counter became aggressive and kicked a window at around 7.45pm on 12 January.

"He was arrested and charged with causing criminal damage.

"The 23-year-old, who had previously been the subject of court orders and rehabilitation orders, has since been jailed for four weeks by Wolverhampton Magistrates Court.

"The window has been checked and boarded up and will be replaced in due course. Our front office remains open as usual.

"Violence towards officers, staff, property and the general public is not acceptable and will not be tolerated."