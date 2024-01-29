Micropub raises a glass to acoustic musicians who have been jamming for four years

The Keg and Comfort's acoustic jam sessions on the first Thursday of the month give musicians the chance to jam with one another.

The Keg and Comfort's landlady Louise Clive is delighted the jam sessions have become a regular musical staple for the Stafford Road micropub.

She said: "The acoustic jam sessions are different than an open mic night, and we started before lockdown, four years ago.

"We always have four or five musicians, led by Tony whose idea it was in the first place.

"It is nice for musicians who do not want to have the pressure of being on stage alone but can join in if they want to."

Louise opened the Keg and Comfort five and a half years ago and is delighted how Pendeford took her micropub to their hearts.

She said: "In June we will be celebrating our sixth birthday, with lockdown it was obviously very tough, but came throughout it, thanks to our wonderful regulars.

"We might ask the jam session for a special rendition of happy birthday in June."

The Keg and Comfort jam sessions are on the first Thursday of every month.