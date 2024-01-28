Black Country derby from the fans' view: An occasion to remember, if not for all the right reasons

Several fans of both the old gold and blue-and-white variety spoke pre-match about the kind of trouble they hoped would be avoided - hopes that would ultimately prove futile, as disturbing scenes of crowd violence inside the Hawthorns played out on national television cameras and called the match to a halt for more than 30 minutes.

Albion fans at the Horse and Jockey

But the majority of fans in the ground and watching around the country took in the match peacefully - and, at least for those fans who assembled before the game and during it at pubs in the Black Country, the derby was an occasion like no other.

Most Wolves fans enjoyed their away day win

The match may have kicked off at 11.45am, but for many, the day started at 6am as they enjoyed their first pint in one of the many pubs choosing to open earlier to accommodate the match.

The Hogshead in Wolverhampton city centre was one of those venues choosing to open earlier for matchday punters, also acting as a meeting point for Wolves fans travelling on coaches put on by Tatter Travels, a matchday travel company.

Wolves fans in the Hogshead early on derby day morning

The emotions in the venue were generally jolly, with many enjoying the early morning drinks, meeting up with friends and preparing for the headline fixture.

Speaking from the pub in the morning, Maurice Williams, who sadly couldn't get a ticket, said: "It would be nice if I could go, but I'll be in here all day I suppose.

"I'm really looking forward to it, it's going to be a good match - there won't be any trouble, I don't think."

Following a short wait in the Hogshead, the fans were given the order to head to the six coaches which were to transport them to The Hawthorns.

Tatter Travels driver Paul Russell

On the coach, lifelong Wolves fan Linda Allen shared the story of how love brought her to the club and how matchday has become a tradition in her family.

She said: "My late husband Les Allen actually took me to my first Wolves match, it was Wolves vs Man City in 1974, we won and we won the cup.