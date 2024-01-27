Book shines a light on history and heritage of city's police force

The book "Wolverhampton Borough Police; 1848 – 1966″ is a collaboration between researcher Elaine Goodey and the West Midlands Police Museum and chronicles the evolution of Wolverhampton Police from its early formation in 1848 through to its amalgamation into the West Midlands. Constabulary in 1966.

The book is a detailed history of policing in Wolverhampton. Photo: West Midlands Police Museum

The book offers a captive journey through the annals of policing in Wolverhampton, shedding light on the individuals who have shaped its legacy, police vehicles through the ages, former police stations and even complements and complaints about Wolverhampton officers.

Using pictures, personal recollections, archived footage and newspaper clippings, the book provides a deeper look at the leading figures who ran the force in Wolverhampton, as well as detailed chapters on policewomen, vehicles, behaviour, stations, recreation and policing as a team.

Corinne Brazier, who is heritage manager for West Midlands Police, said the book had come about in order to tell the stories of police forces outside of Birmingham and spoke about what people could expect from the book.

Bilston Police Station on July 22, 1919 after a night of rioting. Photo: Wolverhampton City Archives

She said: "We were conscious that we've got a lot of books about the history of Birmingham City Police and not so much about the other forces that existed from outside Birmingham, so this book is specifically about Wolverhampton Borough Police, which existed from 1848 right up until 1966 when it merged with other local forces to create West Midlands Constabulary.

"There's a lot of nostalgia, there's some interesting information about early policing in the region, which is a little bit of social history, a little bit of information about the kind of kit and equipment that officers would have had and which people who have have worked or policed the area and might recognise some of the old vehicles or some of the people in the pictures.

Wolverhampton Borough Police Cadets in 1959. Photo: West Midlands Police Museum

"There's some of the old police stations, like Red Lion Street, which has a lot of fond memories for people, some fantastic pictures about the refurbishment of that building and all the new facilities that were created in the 1940s, so there's loads of nostalgia."

Ms Brazier said the plan was to create more books about police forces from across the region, with this book serving as a template for what could be done, and spoke about some of her favourite stories from the book.

She said: "One of my favourite pieces to include was the picture of FA Cup winners Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1949, escorted by the local police, but also some of the personal stories, like superintendent Joe Davies, who seemed to have the most fantastic career.

PC 39 Joe Davies (along with PC 43 Frank Fieldhouse) helps transport the FA Cup winning 1949 Wolves team to meet the mayor. Photo: West Midlands Police Museum

"He was included in a lot of different firsts, with radios in police cars and different police motorbikes and he had amazing stories, and there's interesting information about the first female officers in Wolverhampton on the roll of honour.

"I think it's really important that we tell their stories and make sure they're not forgotten and I think it's really important that we, as a police force, know where we've come from in order to know where we're going."

Three former members of West Midlands Police also had the opportunity to take a look at the book and look back over their own service history.

Programme for the Wolverhampton Borough Athletics Sports Day on August 6, 1932. Photo: West Midlands Police Museum

Mike Rogers had served as chief officer for Wolverhampton special constabulary for 50 years, and said he hoped to find memories and information about people he served with.

He said: "The first thing that caught my eye in the book was about Ken Perks, who I remember from that time, and there are some individuals in here who I recall and it's a very interesting book."

Roy Marratt had joined the force in 1962 and served in Wolverhampton during the final days of the force, so spoke about some of the traditions of the time.

The eight BSA A65T machines that were delivered to the Western Traffic division at Brierley Hill in 1967. Photo: Historywebsite.co.uk

He said: "You had the old police pillar box on the corner every now and again that you would need to answer within an hour, so they would be calling you and everything you did went on one single sheet of full scrap paper and you had to finish every report with 'I am, sir, your obedient servant.

"We didn't have cameras in those days, so it's totally different now looking at one or two of the old photographs that I didn't even know existed."

Three policewomen enjoy lunch at one of the stations in 1946. Photo: West Midlands Police Museum

The Ballance family were all police officers. Back Row: Harry, William and Sidney. Front Row: George, Annie and George Henry. Photo: West Midlands Police Museum

Tom Duffin was chief superintendent for West Midlands Police, having joined in 1978 and said that, after reading through the book, he didn't feel that the basic principles of policing had changed.

He said: "I think the core values of why the police are here and the importance of the relationship with people locally to make things better and nothing stays the same.

"It's still nice to look back and there's a photocopy of the old discipline book which I'd be really interested to read, such as if you upset someone, they'd move you 10s of miles away to punish you, so it's interesting to read some of the old customs."

The book details the history of the police force in Wolverhampton and contains information for all generations to enjoy

To find out more about the book and to buy a copy, go to museum.west-midlands.police.uk/product-category/book/