Poundland to open new store at Wolverhampton retail park creating 50 jobs
Poundland is set to open up a new premises at a Wolverhampton retail park creating up to 50 new jobs.
Plus
By Joe Sweeney
Published
The discount retailer will open up a new store at Bentley Bridge, Wednesfield, at a premises previously occupied by Home Bargains.
Home Bargains will remain at the retail park but will move to units formerly occupied by Argos and Laura Ashley, in order to stock more food products.
The store's relocation will allow for Poundland to move into the premises.