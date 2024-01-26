Highways bosses to rethink proposals for dangerous Wolverhampton junction

The Rock in Tettenhall is Wolverhampton’s second most dangerous junction, with 12 personal injuries sustained in collisions there in recent years.

The council recently responded to calls to introduce measures to increase safety and reduce traffic queues at the busy junction.

After examining traffic data and exploring a range of options, highways bosses sparked controversy by planning to introduce a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) stopping right-hand turns – the cause of most accidents – from Henwood Road and Lower Street.

A consultation on the proposal which closed on January 12, prompted a total of 291 responses expressing varying opinions.

However, people living in the village – along with all six local Conservative councillors – vehemently opposed the council’s ‘no right turn’ plans, with more than 300 residents attending a public protest at Tettenhall Pool on January 14.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “This is one of the most dangerous traffic junctions in all of Wolverhampton and is also one of the busiest, with long queues a common experience for motorists.

“We are grateful for the almost 300 responses from local residents and motorists as part of what has clearly been a far-reaching consultation. We will now take time to give full and proper consideration to all of the issues raised and to analyse and understand the feedback before feeding back to residents.

“We will also be seeking the opinion of independent traffic management experts on the options available for this junction.”

Councillor Udey Singh, also extended his thank you to those who responded to the consultation.

He said: "Without you, we wouldn’t have achieved such an outcome, which we believe benefits all those involved.

“We would also like to express our thanks to those at the council for listening to our concerns and allowing for a more thorough consultation process. This is a demonstration of democracy in action and councillors working for residents."

Wolverhampton Conservative Group leader Councillor Wendy Thompson added: "We are pleased that this council has extended the consultation period to allow for proper discussions with all affected parties.

"We have received an unprecedented number of complaints – with some even coming from people living beyond Tettenhall itself, and these have been essential to ensuring this outcome.

“However, it is important to understand that this is a holding position and we hope that it is a stepping stone towards getting the right decision to stop this scheme altogether."

Councillor Sohail Khan said: “In response to the council’s announcement of a six-week review for The Rock Junction traffic proposals consultation, I – along with my fellow Tettenhall councillors – welcome this new approach.

"Our primary commitment remains to work tirelessly for the residents, ensuring their voices are not only heard but actively considered.

"While I appreciate the council’s objectives to enhance safety – an issue of paramount concern – we firmly maintain that the proposed plan should be scrapped entirely.

"We advocate for a more collaborative and workable solution that involves local councillors and aligns with the Tettenhall Neighbourhood Plan. This ensures a comprehensive approach that genuinely reflects the needs and preferences of our community."

Council bosses will now analyse all the feedback as well as involving partners including West Midlands Police. Residents will have the opportunity to attend drop-in sessions once the analysis has been undertaken and independent advice gained.