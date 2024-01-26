Bookseller returns to Wolverhampton with pop up shop because 'its a city of bookworms'

The Pop Up Book Shop Wolverhampton is back by popular demand and this time for its longest stay in the city.

For three months book lovers will be able to go and peruse 5,000 used books at the Mander Centre

Judith Goodman, who has run book shops and stalls for thirty years, loves coming back to Wolverhampton.

She said: "There is nowhere like Wolverhampton for the response we get, the city is full of bookworms who love reading.

"We previously were here for three weeks each time but because of the demand we are here for three months."

And after selling books for so long, Judith, 58, knows what local readers want.

She said: "Wolverhampton people love the classics, and also enjoy their science fiction. But also in Wolverhampton people just love reading about railways. So I know what to stack the shelves with in Wolverhampton."

"We have got our regular customers too and I know what they like so I keep an eye out for their favourites when I am looking for books. Also if people pop in looking for something we will try and find it."

There is no danger of Judith not laying her hands on her favourite book - horse saga classic Black Beauty.

She said: "I have got 68 copies of Black Beauty, it is such a wonderful book."

The Pop Up Book Shop also has a large selection of vinyl and postcards and is open from 10am until 5pm, Monday to Saturday and 11am until 4pm on Sundays.