90s music legends Liam Gallagher and John Squire set to hit the Halls for big night

The Halls Wolverhampton will be welcoming Liam Gallagher and John Squire on March 14 at the Civic as part of the national tour of their new album "Liam Gallagher John Squire", with support from singer-songwriter Jake Bugg.

Liam Gallagher found great success in the 1990s and early 2000s as the frontman of Oasis, with seven UK number one singles and six UK number one albums, as well as playing to huge crowds at Wembley Stadium, Knebworth and Glastonbury.

The tour will come to the Halls Wolverhampton in March. Photo: The Halls Wolverhampton

John Squire was the guitarist for the Stone Roses, considered one of the most influential bands of the early 1990s, and has enjoyed a successful career as a musician and artist.

The duo got together in 2023 and recorded the song "Mars to Liverpool" and have completed work on the album ahead of the national tour, with Liam Gallagher saying he was excited for people to hear the album.

He said: "I can't wait for people to hear the album.

"I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they'll love it. It's spiritual, it's crucial."

John Squire will be bringing his best guitar licks to the Halls

Limited tickets will be available for the show on Friday, February 2.

A spokesman for the Halls Wolverhampton said: "We are incredibly proud to announce that Liam Gallagher and John Squire will perform live here at The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton this March with very special guest Jake Bugg.

"Limited tickets will be available Friday, February 2 at 9:30am via AXS UK."

To find out more and to book tickets for the show, go to bit.ly/LiamGallagherJohnSquire_Wolves