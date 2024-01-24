The travel company carting hundreds of Wolves fans to the Hawthorns this Sunday

Coach company Tatter Travels has booked up six coaches with 330 Wolves fans.

And there's excitement in the air as Wolves fans hope for a win against the rival team at their own stadium for the first time since 1996.

Richard Perkins, the travel company owner, said the excitement is 'massive'.

"It's going to be absolutely amazing," he said. "The excitement is massive and the fans can't wait for the game."

"I keep having people message me asking if they can still get a place on the coach. I could have done more coaches but I had to draw the line somewhere. We are at capacity, but I think with the problems on the trains, people are panicked about getting to the Hawthorns.

"All the coaches that are getting the police escort, like ours, are having a safe way in and a safe way out. Of course, we haven't played West Brom with the fans there for years and Wolves haven't beaten them at the Hawthorns since 1996 so its absolutely massive."

Richard said he is looking forward to the day and everything will run smoothly.

"I run it on my own, but as long as I've got the stewards, everything runs like clockwork," he said. "I make sure the fans have everything they need before the big day."

Three of the coaches have 61 seats, and the other three have 49.

The fans will be meeting at the Hogs Head in the city centre at 8am before getting on the coach at 9.45am to be taken to Molineux stadium. There they will meet the police escorts who will then transport the coaches to the Hawthorns at 10am.