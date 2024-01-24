Pubs showing the Black Country derby and when they are open

For those fans either unable to get a ticket or looking for somewhere to meet friends and watch the game, there are plenty of places to go to watch West Brom vs Wolves in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

With the game being televised from the Hawthorns and kicking off at 11.45am, pubs have been weighing up whether to open earlier than normal or whether to stick to standard operating hours.

One pub making the decision to open up early is the Swan in Kingswinford, which will be opening its doors at 5.30am, while offering cooked breakfasts from 10.30am ahead of the kick-off.

Landlord Andy Reece said the pub was designed for sport, so had plenty of places for people to watch the game, while saying that it would be a real mix of supporters watching the game.

He said: "We'll be opening at 5.30am on Sunday as we'll have coaches of supporters coming in, but it's like most big games we have on.

"I know how big a rivalry it is and we do have a lot of people who are both Wolves fans and West Brom fans, but they all know each other, so things will be fine and it'll be a great atmosphere.

"I won't get to see much of the match as we're a bit short-staffed due to staff being on holiday, but I'm looking forward to the day as it's going to be a busy one."

The Hogshead will be among the pubs opening up to show the game. Photo: Google Street Map

While the Swan is planning to open early, many other pubs have chosen to open later ahead of the game, with some opening in the hour before the game kicks off.

In West Bromwich, the earliest kick off time from a town centre pub is the Island Inn, which will open its doors at 9.30am, while the Horse and Jockey opens at 11am, the Gough Arms at 11.30am and the Queens Head at 12pm.

In Wolverhampton city centre, several pubs are opening their doors around 8am to welcome locals and supporters heading to the game at the Hawthorns, while several are waiting until later in the morning.

The Moon Under Water, Old Still Inn and Duke of York will be opening at 8am, while the Hogshead will open at 8am for a coach load of supporters heading for the game, and then properly at 10am for supporters, with tables all booked up in the pub.

Several pubs will open at 10am for the game, including the George Wallis, the Goose in the City and the Billy Wright, while the Royal London, Wheatsheaf and Plough and Harrow will be opening at 11am and the Posada at 12pm.

Outside the city centre, fans can take in the surroundings of the sports pub The Cleveland Arms from 11.15am and the Hangar will be putting on a big show from 10am, with tickets costing £3 for a matchday-style atmosphere and a pre-match message from former Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme.

Do you know a bar or pub which is showing the game on Sunday? If so, please let us know in the comments below.