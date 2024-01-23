West Brom fans gear up for Black Country Derby clash vs Wolves

The opinions come as Wolves prepare to take on Albion in this Sunday's FA Cup fixture.

The fourth round match will see Wolves play at The Hawthorns, resulting in the first time the pair have played each other since May 2021, which was behind closed doors, and in front of a crowd since February 2012.

Talking about their predictions, Danny Quinn, from West Bromwich, said: "I think it's going to be 2-1 for Albion, Albion's going to have it this time.

Pictured, Daniel Quinn, who thinks that there will be after match trouble

"I think home-field advantage is going to play a big part in it, I think the Baggies have this time. It's going to be one nil at half-time, then a 2-1 finish."

Baggies fans having an afternoon drink agreed with the prediction with one saying it will be a three-two finish for Albion.